‘You could get a degree in like 20 minutes.’ – Did You Go To College But Then Dropped Out? You May Already Have A Degree And This Career Counselor Explains.

This TikToker is a career counselor and she has a tip for those who have dropped out of college to see if they might still qualify for some type of degree or certificate.

She starts her video by saying, “Hi, I’m a career coach. If you went to college for at least a year and then you dropped out but you didn’t finish and get a degree, call the college that you went to and ask for the registrar’s office.”

Ok, that’s simple enough. She continues, “Give them your name and your other information to look you up and ask if they can confer you a degree or certificate.”

She explains why this often works, “I work with clients on a regular basis who have a degree or certificate that they do not know about because your college will not notify you when you drop out if you’re eligible to have a degree or certificate.”

She wraps up the video by saying, “So, give them a call, you could get a degree in like 20 minutes.”

