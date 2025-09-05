September 5, 2025 at 5:15 pm

Young Man Got Tired Of His Roommate Stealing His Food, So He Turned The Fridge Into A Horror Show

by Heide Lazaro

Boy picking out a snack from the refrigerator

Pexels/Reddit

Living with others means protecting your personal things and food.

Would you be upset if your roommate kept eating your food in the refrigerator?

This young man was fed up with his roommate constantly eating his snacks without asking.

He talked to his roommate politely and even labeled his stuff, but nothing worked.

So he thought of a creative way to make him stop stealing his food.

Read the full story below to find out all the details.

AITA for putting googly eyes on all the food in the fridge to “prevent snacking”?

My roommate eats everything.

I’ll buy a pack of cheese sticks, and they’re gone by morning.

I asked nicely, then labeled stuff.

No change.

This young man thought of a creative solution.

So, I got creative.

I bought a pack of stick-on googly eyes and put them on everything.

Milk? Eyes.

Leftover spaghetti? Judging you.

Even taped one to a banana.

His roommate stopped eating his food, but called him passive-aggressive.

It worked.

He said it “creeped him out” and stopped eating my stuff.

Now, he says I’m being passive-aggressive and “creating an emotionally hostile refrigerator.”

AITA for turning the fridge into a surveillance horror movie to stop my food from vanishing?

That’s funny! It also sounds like it was effective.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user shares a funny thought.

Screenshot 2025 08 09 at 4.56.47 PM Young Man Got Tired Of His Roommate Stealing His Food, So He Turned The Fridge Into A Horror Show

This comment makes sense.

Screenshot 2025 08 09 at 4.57.16 PM Young Man Got Tired Of His Roommate Stealing His Food, So He Turned The Fridge Into A Horror Show

Here’s a clever suggestion from this person.

Screenshot 2025 08 09 at 4.57.46 PM Young Man Got Tired Of His Roommate Stealing His Food, So He Turned The Fridge Into A Horror Show

LOL. And finally, here’s how to complete the hostile refrigerator.

Screenshot 2025 08 09 at 4.58.47 PM Young Man Got Tired Of His Roommate Stealing His Food, So He Turned The Fridge Into A Horror Show

If words don’t work, sometimes weird solutions do.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter