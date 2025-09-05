Young Man Got Tired Of His Roommate Stealing His Food, So He Turned The Fridge Into A Horror Show

Living with others means protecting your personal things and food.

Would you be upset if your roommate kept eating your food in the refrigerator?

This young man was fed up with his roommate constantly eating his snacks without asking.

He talked to his roommate politely and even labeled his stuff, but nothing worked.

So he thought of a creative way to make him stop stealing his food.

AITA for putting googly eyes on all the food in the fridge to “prevent snacking”? My roommate eats everything. I’ll buy a pack of cheese sticks, and they’re gone by morning. I asked nicely, then labeled stuff. No change.

So, I got creative. I bought a pack of stick-on googly eyes and put them on everything. Milk? Eyes. Leftover spaghetti? Judging you. Even taped one to a banana.

It worked. He said it “creeped him out” and stopped eating my stuff. Now, he says I’m being passive-aggressive and “creating an emotionally hostile refrigerator.” AITA for turning the fridge into a surveillance horror movie to stop my food from vanishing?

If words don’t work, sometimes weird solutions do.

