Young Mother Was Asked To Let Her Pregnant Sister-In-Law Borrow Her Baby Stuff, But She Doesn’t Want To Because She Knows It Won’t Be Cared For

AITAH for not wanting to give my SIL my baby’s stuff. For context, I am a new mom and have a newborn.

My SIL is about to have a kid exactly 6 months apart. She’s having a daughter. My family is suggesting I give her my newborn stuff like the bassinet and my swing and all the things you can only use for the newborn stage. I personally don’t feel comfortable and don’t want to give her this stuff. I watched and am watching my baby grow in these things.

Not to mention they are all very expensive. Everything’s on the bougjie side of things.

I plan to have another child at some point as well and no offense to my SIL but they live in a very unkept house I feel like even if I offered for her to borrow it it would come back broken.

I feel bad I don’t want to give up my stuff but also I don’t because I paid a lot of money for these things and watched and am still watching my son grow in them.

While helping family is a good thing to do, it doesn’t make sense to give your nice things to someone if they aren’t going to be properly cared for and returned (or returned at all).

