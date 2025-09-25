Young Woman Decided To Pay For Her Own College Tuition, But Her Dad Felt Embarrassed When She Told The Truth In Front Of Her Relatives

Being independent is better than being stuck chasing unrealistic goals.

AITA for “announcing” that my dad’s not paying my college tuition My aunt and uncle are paying for my cousin’s college. My dad had a college fund for me, but he had stipulations. He wanted nothing below a B for grades and to pre-approve any classes I took. He wanted weekly meetings to discuss grades and a bunch of other stuff. This would be fine if you have a normal dad. Mine isn’t.

My dad has a temper. I spent 6th to 12th grade stressed out about grades. I was being screamed at or grounded over things that sometimes weren’t even my fault. A teacher might not update online grading, and an assignment would be marked “missing” because of it.

He would also randomly search my backpack and locker for no reason besides “to make sure I’m not hiding anything.” I decided to pay for school myself because I didn’t want to be stressed over getting screamed at. I also didn’t feel like constantly worrying that he’d disapprove of a class or a grade and decide not to pay. I could totally see him doing that. I’d rather be in debt than controlled for four more years.

I just finished my first year. Well, my family got together on the 4th and… well, sometimes, they’re nosey. They were talking about my cousin’s school. My uncle looked at my dad and said, “Well, how much is [my name]’s school costing you?”

I said, “What are you asking him for? I’m the one paying for it.” Later on, my dad was annoyed and said that it was out of line to say that and that I embarrassed him. I didn’t do it to embarrass him. I was just being honest. He doesn’t even know how much tuition is, so he was the wrong person to ask. AITA?

