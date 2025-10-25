A Best Buy Employee Was Stopped Twice In A Target Store On Their Lunch Break By Shoppers Who Needed Help And Thought They Worked There

Are you a big fan of “Mistaken Identity” stories?

You better believe that I am!

And this is a good one folks…

Check out what happened in this tale from Reddit’s “I Don’t Work Here” page.

I work at Best Buy… “I work at Best Buy in a mall. Our next door neighbor is a Target with Supermarket in it, so I usually go over there to get a bite to eat mid-shift. We wear black pants and bright blue shirts with the company logo stitched onto them. Additionally, since I sell computers, I wear a badge with a few of my training credentials – Apple, Intel, Microsoft, etc. Our Target has a long front lane that goes down the front half of the store, leading to the groceries were my future meal was.

Yesterday I was stopped twice on that front lane – once going to and once coming from the groceries. I was stopped just as I entered by a woman who was yelling by the customer service about “The insanely rude treatment you people have shown me.” Mid 40s, looks 70, overly tanned, hair courtesy of sticking her finger into an 220 volt socket. “Ma’am, respectfully, this is not my work place. I work down the mall at Best Buy” (I point to my shirt). She stops, her lip quivers. Just a moment. “Well I’m sorry, but I’ve been treated so disrespectfully.”

I cut her off. “I apologize you feel you’ve been treated badly, but I have a short break. Please excuse me.” So I load up a prepared chicken Caesar salad, an Apple, and a Ritter Sport. I was gonna get a Starbucks coffee too, but I see it’s closed, so I grab up a soda. Standing in line, arm full of my long-desired meal, a different woman, elderly African-American lady taps me on the shoulder, She has two young kids with her. “Pardon me, do you work here? Do you know where the Elf on the Shelf is?” I pause. I knew the Elf on the Shelf – a made up family tradition marketing thing that started a few years ago. Did it with my niece one year. I internally question the point of buying the Elf on the Shelf with the kids next to you. But I digress. “Sorry, Ma’am, I don’t…” Again, completely wrong shirt for Target (they wear Red shirts and khakis). How’d it happen twice? Is the big black badge with the white Apple, Inc. Logo on it THAT official looking? “I’m so sorry honey” she stammered, looked a bit frustrated. I turned around, and less then 5 feet away was a display of the Elf on the Shelf products.

“Ma’am, right there, I believe they’re right there.” She thanks me, picks up the item and walks to the register next to me. I spend 15 minutes of my 40 minute break waiting for a woman who couldn’t get her debit card to swipe right, before jumping over to the line where the Elf on the Shelf lady was all ready done. I walk out the Mall entrance, past the Dryer-socket-hair woman. I got done with enough time to eat my meal in relative peace, in the quiet break room at my store, reading old RPG books I’ve scanned on my tablet. Oh, the holiday season…”

These shoppers clearly weren’t paying attention to the uniform they were wearing.

