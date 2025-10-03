A Car Salesman Refused To Sell A Vehicle To A Guy With Terrible Credit, So He Tried To Sue Him

How to make friends and influence people are two skills the vast majority of people struggle with, especially the latter.

How would you handle someone threatening to sue you just because you were doing your job? This guy took to Reddit to describe how he handled exactly this. Here’s what went down.

“Sure you can sue us”

I used to sell cars, and long story short we had a customer come in, he wanted a lot of car, but he had horrible credit with repos on it. We got him an offer, for a lot less then he wanted, then…he notices something.

Probably a wrench in his plan.

His credit score on his app on his phone says he’s at 521. But his credit score on our paperwork is showing 491.

Well that’s not good either way.

Ladies and gentlemen, if you understand credit scores, you know the bureaus have different types of score, and so forth, yea. Also lets be honest…521 is really bad, and 491 is really kinda the same. I try to explain this, and he’s saying I need to call back every bank and tell them his credit ain’t no 491 its really 521.

I believe they call that fraud.

It’s kinda silly at this point, and I said: “Sir, honestly even if this said 521, you’d have still been declined, you don’t make enough, you have too much debt, and you got repos on your credit”. Like bro, all those are facts. Anyway, for some reason, he starts threatening to sue us.

That’ll definitely raise his credit score.

Manager gets involved, basically explains what I did, that he’s looking at a different credit score, and we tried to explain there are different scores for different purposes, and different scoring models, and yea. Anyway, long story short none of it matters he’s not getting approved, please leave.

He ain’t going to talk his way out of this one.

He tells us he’s going sue us, and my manager pulled out a business card and said: “This is the business card for the law firm that represents us, Lisa is their Secretary, she’s real nice, she’ll get an attorney assigned to your lawsuit, but if you do that, I can’t help you anymore, we gotta wait for the lawyers and judges to decide what’s going happen”. The customer grabbed the business card and left. That was the last we ever heard of that customer.

A bluff called faster than the speed of light. Let’s see what the Reddit comments chimed in.

Most laughed the story off.

Others validated the poster’s actions.

Some offered other approaches.

A few shared funny anecdotes.

That ended on a wild note.

You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take, I guess?

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.