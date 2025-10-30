A Cashier At A Retail Store Got Yelled At By A Rude Customer, And No One Came To Their Defense Or Offered Them Any Support

What happened to people looking out for their human beings?

It seems to be in short supply these days, huh?

And this story proves it…

Check out what went down in this tale from Reddit’s “Tales From Retail” page.

Customer yelled at me while I was at the cash register. I had to spend the rest of my shift holding it together. “This happened a couple of years ago when I worked in retail as a cashier. I was reminded of this because I cried for the first time at my office job today (hopefully my last time too). There was a lady who came to my line and she was already in a bad mood. She started complaining about how the people on the floor were no help to her at all in finding what she needed. The whole time I was calm and I just wanted to get her checked out as smoothly as possible.

Of course…

But of course, something went wrong. I wasn’t able to scan one of her items up because there was no barcode. Usually what happens is I get a manager, they bring up the barcode on a sheet or they go get the sticker from the display. I’m not allowed to leave the register. I tell the lady reluctantly that I would have to get the manager to ring it up. That’s when she just explodes and says to just forget it. She slams her items down on the counter and says to cancel the transaction. Then she said that she’s going to call the store and have me get in trouble for not doing my job, she then leaves. There was this huge line, it was around Christmas time. I just start ringing people up like normal. I was in shock for like a good five minutes, like no reaction.

They started to lose it.

Then suddenly it hit me, and all of a sudden I was struggling to hold back tears. I had never tried so hard in my life to hold back tears because I was surrounded by all these people. But eventually I just couldn’t hold it and started crying. Like tears on the counter, can’t say a word back because I’ll just cry more, full on crying. Also what was weird was all these people had seen what happened, and they had seen me crying now. Not one person even mentioned it. I know I shouldn’t expect anyone to say anything really, but I’ve seen other people talking about how they dealt with rude customers and other people might at least throw a sympathetic glance their way. No one in the line cared. It was so weird to have all these people just check out like nothing was happening. I really wanted to just leave and go cry alone, but I had this huge line. Also, one of my managers was standing close by the whole time.

I guess they couldn’t really count on their co-workers.

I’m still confused if he actually saw what happened or not. I remember once as I was crying we made eye contact and he had this blank look on his face, it was strange. I was trying to call him over without making a scene to ask if I could go in the back, but he didn’t get my signals clearly. I guess too much was going on with so many people in the store, and maybe I was being too discrete. I had my break soon and cried during then, and after I was able to come back and work without crying. Anyways, thats the end of it. It feels kind of bad looking back on it that either no one had any sympathy for me or no one seemed to notice. This mainly applies to my managers, I feel like they should have at least been more aware of what was going on since one was pretty close by to me and there was another fairly close as well.”

They were pretty disappointed that absolutely no one stepped in and helped out.

