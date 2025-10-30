A Craft Store Worker Was Called Out By A Couple Who Were Upset That Items In The Store Had Been Moved, And Wanted To Report Them For It

If you’ve ever worked in customer service, you know the deal…

Customer tried to report me for no reason. “I work at a fabric and crafts store. Not only do I work the front registers, but I also work in the craft department. About mid-way last year, for the first time since I started working about 4 years ago, we reworked the whole of the craft department.

We pretty much moved everything where it was to another part of the department, so regulars and other customers (and not to forget most of the staff) who had visited the store before were a little confused where everything was- and rightfully so, because so were we. For the sake of the story, I’m going to need to address that we stock a particular paper craft machine that can only be bought in my country from our franchise (unless you order from an online store). All the accessories for this machine used to be at the front of the department before the move. The issue was that we were getting more stock in than we could display, so all the products were moved into one of the longer aisles during the rework to allow for more room (thankfully). In it’s place were going to be our artist paints and calligraphy section. This is where our story begins.

On a weekend morning, my manager and I are stacking the now empty shelves at the front of the department, exactly where the machine and accessories used to be. Whenever we’re asked a question my manager tends to take the reins. She has this unspoken rule where anyone who is working with her isn’t allowed to talk to a customer for more than a minute so that we’re able to get everything done that she wants us to do (and that is also another story for another day). We hadn’t had many questions up to this point, and I’ve had to escort one or two customers across the department to find something, but other than that, we haven’t had much trouble at all. About 45 minutes into stacking these shelves, a couple approaches us.

Lady: Where did all the (paper craft machine) things go? Me: It’s just down here, ma’am. I stand up from my position and walk into the main run-way to point out the aisle- and by this I mean I walk up to the aisle and indicate where it is as they watch from where they were standing, before returning. It’s clearly visible with a large sign displaying the paper craft machine’s name and has an obnoxious green colour plastered everywhere. Lady: But… why did you move it? She had a disgusted and frustrated tone in her voice. I was completely taken aback and confused about why she had gone from 0-100. Before I could respond, my manager stood in. Manager: We have more stock coming in so we’ve had to allocate a larger aisle to it. Man: But that’s just confusing!

At this point the man angrily walked off. The woman followed suit, but muttered some kind of curse at me. Something along the lines of “unhelpful *****” or “what a joke”- it was hard to understand but I knew she had said something of the kind. About an hour had rolled by after the altercation. I’d had no trouble with any other customers, and neither had my manager. We had moved to another shelf at the front of the department- canvases. This aisle was inline with the pathway up to Layby, which is where our store manager is most of the time. We’re able to see every customer who lines up or any staff member who exits or enters. We aren’t however, able to hear what is being said.

All of a sudden I can hear hissing and complaining coming from the Layby counter. I look over and wouldn’t you know it- the couple was standing there, grilling the poor lady serving there (I should mention is was mostly the woman doing the talking). Although I couldn’t understand what was being said, it was obvious that she was upset, angry and very frustrated about something. I assumed that perhaps we didn’t have a product she was looking for and the Layby server had dealt the bad news. That papercraft machine and it’s accessories were and are still quite popular, and at the time we had been running low on stock of some of the more popular products from the range. After a minute or two the Layby lady ducked into the office, and out came the store manager. Again, at this point I honestly thought it was a customer going over the top and complaining about not having something in stock- because obviously we need to read everyone’s minds and have exactly what they want in stock, whenever they want it.

However, it was only when I noticed out of the corner of my eye that the couple were pointing at me in the aisle did I know something was wrong. I instinctively looked to my manager, who seemed to have had the same thought. She prompted me to continue stacking, so I did. A couple more hours pass by, the couple had left, and I had moved on to putting out more stock in our wool section of the department. My manager out of the blue approached me and ushered me to the corner of the wool section- pretty much the back corner of the store. She said that she had been called into the back office and practically roasted and interrogated. It turns out that the couple we had, had an issue with earlier complained to the store manager and it wasn’t about low stock as I had previously thought.

They accused my manager, and myself, of not doing our jobs properly. Not only did they insist that neither of us had shown them to the paper craft machine aisle, but an HOUR after the altercation, they had accused us of sending them to the Layby counter to find out where the aisle was because apparently we ‘didn’t work in the department’. I was dumbfounded. What had I done to make them try to report my manager and me for doing nothing wrong? The only thing I can think of is that they were highly inconvenienced that the products had been moved two aisles down.”

