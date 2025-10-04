A Customer At Her Book Store Got Too Close For Comfort And Poked Her With A Book, So She Got Him Out Of There Immediately

Some people just don’t understand the concept of personal space…

BOUNDARIES, people! “I work as a bookseller at an independently owned bookshop, and, as most of my coworkers are introverts who prefer the back-end of store duties. I am affectionately hailed as one of the store’s two “personality hires”, and often tasked with managing the front desk. I like customer service. I enjoy talking to people, and judging by the amount of life stories and opinionated rants I am regularly regaled with (you would be surprised at the things complete strangers tell me on a daily basis), people enjoy talking to me, too.

Unfortunately, my general friendliness has caused me some issues with boundaries when it comes to customer interactions. I am very squeamish about people touching me, especially unexpectedly, and become very anxious and uncomfortable when strangers do so. I think this is a reasonable thing to be uncomfortable with, honestly, and sort of thought it was common sense, but you’d be surprised. Thankfully its always been relatively harmless, i.e. a friendly nudge after making a joke or some such, but as I am a smaller woman in my early 20s and most of the interactions I’ve had like this are with men old enough to be my father or even grandpa, it’s easy to feel powerless to set boundaries, more so when I’m being paid to talk to you, and can’t really tell you ‘no’ without coming off as hostile or rude. I digress, however. My most recent blood-boiling interaction was with an older man who was browsing the shelves while I sat at the desk, minding my own business. The way the store is set up, the desk is a floating island off to the side, and there are shelves behind it that people are allowed to walk behind the desk and browse, meaning my back is to them. Said customer is around the side of the desk, not quite behind me, but just out of my line of sight as I am facing outward toward the store in order to greet new customers. The man is talking on his cell phone, and in his other hand, he is holding a book that he wants to set down. Any normal person would take three steps around the side of the desk, enter my line of vision, and hand me the book so I can hold it at the desk for them, or so I thought.

THIS man takes his book, a large hardcover children’s book, think encyclopedia, and instead of putting his phone down and saying “excuse me” to get my attention, POKES ME IN THE RIBS with the corner of the book from behind, and when I turn around in alarm, casually hands it off to me and turns back to browsing. I was floored. I felt disrespected and belittled. My blood is still boiling just thinking about it. Later, I left the desk to go straighten shelves, just as this man was coming up to check out.

He started jokingly hopping from side to side like a goalie trying to block my path, which usually I would laugh at politely if the customer had been courteous enough to treat me like an equal human being deserving of respect, but I was feeling very confused and uneasy, so I’m sure my awkward chuckle was not in the least bit convincing. Needless to say I got him out of there as quickly as possible. I have had other instances of customers invading my space (one woman came around the desk to lean over my shoulder and browse my computer screen while loudly crunching chips in my ear, that was a fun one) but nothing gets me as impassioned as neanderthals who touch service workers without permission. I’m not your buddy. I’m not your daughter or granddaughter. I don’t know you. I am paid to be nice to you. Please treat me with respect.”

