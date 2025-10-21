A Customer Berated A Store For Throwing Away His Order, But Soon It’s Revealed The Order Was Placed Eight Years Ago

Being patient with customers can often be a near impossible task for retail workers.

What would you do if a customer tore you apart for throwing out an order…from eight years ago?

One person took to Reddit to share an iconic moment of this exact scenario.

Here’s what happened.

I’m sorry, but we don’t store your orders for 8 years

Over the summer, I worked at a photography shop.

Here’s an exchange that I had with a customer:

(Incredibly Late Californian walks into the store)

You already know they’re going to do something eccentric.

Me: Hello. How can I help you today?

ILC: I’d like to pick up an order that I dropped off.

Normal enough so far.

Me: What name is it under?

ILC: (tells me his name)

I look through the shelf that we keep all of the completed orders on, and didn’t find it.

Next, I check the counter in the back where we keep all of the large orders, and it wasn’t there either.

Seems like there’s a twist coming.

Me: I’m sorry, but I can’t find your order. When did you drop it off?

ILC: January 2005.

(I’m trying to resist laughing)

It’s a miracle that they didn’t laugh.

Me: What? We don’t store orders for 8 years. You must have gotten a call about it when it was ready.

ILC: I live in California, so I’m not in the Northeast very often. I haven’t been able to pick it up until now.

(My boss steps in at this point)

Thank goodness.

Boss: We have an option to ship you your photos. Why didn’t you use that?

ILC: You said that you’d hold it until I picked it up.

Boss: I would have expected you to pick it up in a few months. Not 8 years later.

The photos couldn’t have been that urgent.

ILC: Why don’t you still have it on file?

Boss: IT’S BEEN 8 YEARS!

ILC: If you don’t get me my order, I’m never shopping here again!

No big loss there.

Boss: You live in California. You’re never shopping here again anyway!

(ILC looks angry and leaves.)

A relic of a story, but a good one. Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

Others shared stories in solidarity.

Some questioned the sanity of the customer.

A photo store expert even chimed in.

And one person wistfully questioned why people act like this.

Hopefully nothing on that film was time sensitive.

