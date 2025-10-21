A Customer Got Angry Because The TVs Were Sold Out During Black Friday, So They Called Over A Manager Who Put The Customer In His Place

When you work in retail, you sometimes end up having to work on big holidays like Thanksgiving, which is never fun.

What would you do if you had a customer come in demanding the best deal on a TV that had sold out hours ago?

That is what happened to the retail worker in this story, so she called her manager who yelled at the customer and really put him in his place.

“I had to leave my family for this!”… Well so did we! Some background, I’ve been working at this particular big-chain retail store for about a year and a half at this point.

I’ve also managed to work in every section of the store save for some very high up managerial positions. Yet, they decide to torture me with the guest service Black Thanksgiving shift every year (meaning this year and last). For this position, all you get is screaming customers for the first 5 or 6 hours and then it’s dead from about 12am to 6am to the point where you want to rip your face off. This story happened last year on Black Thanksgiving:

In case you couldn’t tell, we opened on Thanksgiving day at 6pm last year (and continue to do so this year). Because of this, most of the people I work with have to shove food down their throats and leave their Thanksgiving celebrations early to come and deal with irritable customers trying to save a few dollars and throwing a fit if they don’t get what they want, much fun.

So last Black Thursday we had a line forming of about 200 people at 3:30pm, and TV tickets were handed out in line long before we opened: first come, first serve. So, you had to be in line long before we opened, and people were willing to come in insanely early to get what they wanted.

When I came in at 6, the line was huge with about 1,000 people waiting to come in and shop. So, when the floodgates opened at 6pm, it was the most amusing thing to watch people trip over each other and book it to the electronics section.

When most people saw the TVs right next to guest service roped off, they realized that the TVs were already accounted for, and although they were upset they understood that they had been too late. There were a lot of other cool things to get, so it’s not like they came for nothing. About 3 hours later, the initial rush of the night settled down and things were relatively calm up front (although electronics was still insane, not surprisingly).

At this point, people had stopped yelling at us for silly things that we could not control, so most of our work consisted of sorting things and cleaning up the front. At about 9pm, this man comes in by himself and heads back towards electronics, which is no big deal because there are always stragglers and you never know what might be left.

Well apparently this guy didn’t understand how Black Thanksgiving works, because about 15 minutes later he comes up fuming to guest service and starts yelling. M will be yours truly, SC will be the slacking customer. (Note it’s been a year so this isn’t exact dialogue, but it is very close to it)

SC: Where are your TVs? I want a TV right now!

M: Sir, I apologize but the TVs were a high demand item and people had already purchased all of them.

SC: No! I want a TV right now! This is unacceptable! I had to come all this way and leave my family and I want a TV!

At this point, no amount of reason would settle him down, so I called over the front end manager to try and deal with him. She will be AM for awesome manager.

AM: Hey, what’s the problem over here?

M: Well, this custom-

SC: I CAME IN FOR A TV AND YOU GUYS DON’T HAVE ANY AND HOW DARE YOU DO THIS TO ME! I HAD TO LEAVE MY FAMILY FOR THIS AND COME ALL THE WAY HERE AND I DEMAND A TV RIGHT NOW! HOW DARE YOU MAKE ME LEAVE MY FAMILY FOR NOTHING!

AM: You will not yell at me or my team member like that! At least you made the decision to leave your family, every single person here had to leave their families in the middle of dinner to come here and deal with grown children like you throwing temper tantrums because they showed up three hours late to something when people had been lining up since 10am for this. You can go home and cry to your family because at least you get the option to do that, but you will not yell at me or my staff over your poor planning and immature attitude.

Slacking Customer just glared at the two of us and said “You two should be fired! I have never seen such terrible guest service in my entire life!” and stormed out of the door. Needless to say, she is forever my favorite manager I’ve ever had and I have told this story many times this Black Friday week and will continue to do so for the next few years to come(even after I leave retail).

