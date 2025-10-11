October 11, 2025 at 8:55 am

A Customer Said A Five Below Worker Bought Items On Her Account When They Assisted Her At Self-Checkout

by Matthew Gilligan

I guess now we have to keep our eyes peeled on workers when they give us a hand at self-checkout lanes.

A TikTokker named Mali posted a video and claimed that she was the victim of a scam by a worker at a store.

Mali said, “I took my son to Five Below to pick his little friend out something for Valentine’s Day, right?”

She added that a worker then came over to help her out at the store’s self-checkout lane.

Mali continued, “She ringing me out. I turn my head for a hot second. This ***** done rung up something for herself.”

She added, “And then when I go back, she want to act like she don’t know what’s going on.”

She caught her red-handed!

Check out the video.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person asked a question.

Another viewer knows all about this.

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

Hmmm…that sounds sketchy.

