A Customer Said A Five Below Worker Bought Items On Her Account When They Assisted Her At Self-Checkout
I guess now we have to keep our eyes peeled on workers when they give us a hand at self-checkout lanes.
A TikTokker named Mali posted a video and claimed that she was the victim of a scam by a worker at a store.
Mali said, “I took my son to Five Below to pick his little friend out something for Valentine’s Day, right?”
She added that a worker then came over to help her out at the store’s self-checkout lane.
Mali continued, “She ringing me out. I turn my head for a hot second. This ***** done rung up something for herself.”
She added, “And then when I go back, she want to act like she don’t know what’s going on.”
She caught her red-handed!
Check out the video.
Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.
This person asked a question.
Another viewer knows all about this.
And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.
Hmmm…that sounds sketchy.
