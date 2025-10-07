A Customer Was Going Through Deep Snow To Enter A Store, But A Retail Worker Informed Them That They Moved The Main Entrance

Changes happen all the time in the world, so most of us get used to them. Not the lady from this story, though!

A retail employee shares how a customer stormed off just because they moved the main entrance.

Let’s see how things ended.

A Older Woman Storms Off Because We Moved Our Main Entrance Saw a story on here that reminded me this incident that happened a few years ago. Where I used to work, our store was undergoing a renovation. If you were to look at the front of the store, the main entrance which was just regular pull-open doors, was on the left side of the building. But with the renovations going on, it was decided that the main entrance would be moved to the centre of the building with new automatic doors.

It was an improvement.

When the construction was complete, there were still renovations going on on the side of the building where the old doors were. So there was fencing up all around the doors, with signs hanging on the fencing saying the new entrance was located just further down the building. One day, I was working around where the old doors were located. Then I saw an older woman, maybe late 50s to early 60s, trying to push past the fence, going through deep snow, that the fence was partially buried under, to get to the doors.

He went there to help.

So, I go out the old doors, and inform the customer that this is no longer the main entrance, and that the new main doors are located just at the centre of the building. This woman looked at me, seemed to be taken back, and got that twitch that you see when people get mad, and she stormed back to her vehicle, and drove off. I just laughed. Another case of customers not paying attention to signs, or not using their heads.

Someone else would have just laughed at themselves and moved on with their day.

On a funny note, hanging signs upside down increases the chances of people actually reading them.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

Don’t invite people like this to your survival colony!

Yup.

Someone shares a similar experience.

A good point.

Another commenter shares a story.

Oooh, that makes more sense!

She was likely embarrassed that she didn’t realize it on her own.

Why don’t people read signs?

