A Doctor Shared The Steps He Used To Save His Young Daughter's Life When She Was Choking

This is a video that needs to be watched by EVERYONE, regardless of whether they have kids, or not.

Because you never know when you might have the opportunity to save a child’s life.

A pediatrician named Michael posted a video on TikTok and shared the training he’s received to help out choking children.

Michael told viewers, “Choking is so important to know to be able to act in the moment because by the time you call 9-1-1 and get help, the damage is done, and it could be permanent.”

He continued, “There are three important things to know to be able to save your child’s life.”

The doctor said that people shouldn’t try to sweep something out of a child’s mouth unless it’s clearly visible because the object could be pushed deeper into a child’s throat.

Next, the doctor said that people shouldn’t hit a child’s back if they are coughing and making sounds. Instead, he recommends that people let them continue to cough, and that they should only hit them on the back if the noises stop.

Michael then said that if blows to the back don’t stop the child from choking, adults should do belly thrusts. He added that they must be done forcefully.

To end his viral video, Michael said that parents should always supervise their kids when they’re eating, they should make sure their kids are sitting down when they eat, and they should be informed and they should practice how to help a child that is choking.

Here’s the video.

@dr_mikem

Knowing how to handle choking is the MOST important skill EVERY parent should know to able to save your child’s life #pediatrics #pediatrician #parenting #choking

♬ original sound – Dr. Mike Milobsky

This is information EVERY parent should know!

