A Driver Left The Sunroof Of His Mercedes Open And It Caused A Lot Of Problems
by Matthew Gilligan
Yowza!
That’s not good!
A mechanic named Neil took to TikTok and showed viewers what happened after a customer left the sunroof on his Mercedes open…and the rain came pouring down!
Neil said, “Customer states that they left the sunroof open while it rained and now a bunch of stuff doesn’t work. That didn’t seem like a very smart idea.”
The mechanic got into the customer’s car and noticed that the radio and other parts of the car weren’t working.
Neil started the vehicle and it made a pretty concerning sound.
He said, “That’s a lot of damage,” Campos states.
Neil then showed viewers that he drained the water from the Mercedes.
Here’s the video.
@carwerks101
Don’t forget to drain your water #mercedes #gle43 #mechanic #diy
Neil posted a follow-up video and he said that “about $5,000 worth” of parts were still underwater because the customer left his sunroof open.
Doh!
@carwerks101
No money mo problems #mercedes #w166 #gle43 #oops
TikTokkers shared their thoughts.
This viewer chimed in.
Another TikTokker asked a question.
And this person spoke up.
This driver won’t make that mistake again!
If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.