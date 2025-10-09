A Driver Left The Sunroof Of His Mercedes Open And It Caused A Lot Of Problems

Yowza!

That’s not good!

A mechanic named Neil took to TikTok and showed viewers what happened after a customer left the sunroof on his Mercedes open…and the rain came pouring down!

Neil said, “Customer states that they left the sunroof open while it rained and now a bunch of stuff doesn’t work. That didn’t seem like a very smart idea.”

The mechanic got into the customer’s car and noticed that the radio and other parts of the car weren’t working.

Neil started the vehicle and it made a pretty concerning sound.

He said, “That’s a lot of damage,” Campos states.

Neil then showed viewers that he drained the water from the Mercedes.

Here’s the video.

Neil posted a follow-up video and he said that “about $5,000 worth” of parts were still underwater because the customer left his sunroof open.

Doh!

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This viewer chimed in.

Another TikTokker asked a question.

And this person spoke up.

This driver won’t make that mistake again!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!