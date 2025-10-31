A Driver Parked Close To An SUV That Was Parked Badly At A Grocery Store, And They Wouldn’t Move When The SUV Owner Said They Couldn’t Open Their Door

If you’re gonna park like a total jerk, you gotta expect some blowback from time to time.

So I guess you could say that this person had it coming!

But we want you to decide for yourself.

Check out what happened in this story from Reddit!

AITA? I refused to move my compact car that fit between the two overparked SUVs. “Parking at the store, the parking lot is overloaded, and people are parking on the street (atypical). I drive a compact car. (USA — pertinent to mention the driver’s side is the left.) I drive through the lot and see #3 spot against the store’s back entrance is open. It’s obviously open because one SUV is on the line in #2 spot, and the spot #4 SUV is several inches over the line.

Nice and snug!

I pull into #3 slot making sure I have enough space to exit my vehicle. This happens to leave SUV in spot #4 very little room to open their driver side door. I think it’s key to point out that I knew SUV spot #4 wouldn’t be able to open their driver’s side door. As I exit my vehicle, a woman (#4 spot SUV) is exiting the store and says, “Can you move so I can get in?”

Nope, sorry!

I replied, “No, park better next time.” as I continued my course to the store. She replies,”You’re an ******* I parked there because I needed a parking spot. That being said, I was aware that parking there would prevent spot #4 SUV from entering their vehicle. Was I an *******?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said they’re NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This reader spoke up.

Another Reddit user said they both SUCK.

And this reader shared their thoughts.

Play silly games…

Win silly prizes!

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.