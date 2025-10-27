A Driver Picking Up A Family Member At The Airport Had A Pushy Businesswoman Get Into His Car And Demand A Ride

I love stories like these!

I am not a Taxi… “I used to drive a semi luxury car (Ford Falcon G6E) in silver with darkest possible tinted windows. This car is used a lot by Taxi Companies for their ‘Silver Service’ and limousine services. My family members also fly a lot, domestic and international for work, and as I happen to have a knack for rocking up at the airport just at the right moment to collect them, I get asked to pick them up on most occasions, generally late in the evening/night so would be dressed quite casually. Fast forward to once such occasion, not long after I had bought the car. I happened to be about 20 minutes early for once. It’s about 10 pm, I am in the pick up zone (not the taxi zone) at the international terminal. I’ll wait for a couple of minutes, do a lap of the car park, then come back – repeat until target acquired.

Chilling in the driver’s seat watching clips on YouTube with head phones on, when the back passenger door opens, and a flustered business woman climbs in to my car, whilst on the phone to someone, startled I turn in my seat, she doesn’t even look at me as she barks the name of a hotel at me and throws her carry on the seat beside her and carries on her heated conversation. I am still staring at her in disbelief that some random could just get in the back on my car. After about 20 – 30 seconds she finally realized that we are not moving, she sighs, tells her conversation partner to wait a moment, and says crankily “Is there some kind of problem?”, “Yeah” I reply, “I’m not your taxi…”

“I don’t care if you were sent to pick up someone else, I’m here, they’re not, they can get a ride with another taxi” “Maybe I should rephrase… I’m not a taxi ” “What?” “I am not a taxi!”

At this point the only noise is the quiet tinny sound of laughter erupting from the phone in her hand. She looks me up and down from the messy uncombed hair, five o’clock shadow, ragged t-shirt with holes, and tracksuit pants. She finally speaks as she hangs up the phone and grabs her bag in one hand and the inside door handle in the other. “Well how on earth was I meant to know that?” “I would say the lack of a light bar on the roof, and decals on the doors would have made that slightly obvious?” She doesn’t say a word as she climbs back out of the car back onto the pavement and hurries down to the actual Taxi Rank.”

