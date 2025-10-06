A Driver Showed TikTok Viewers How They Can Fix Car AC Vents That Smell Bad

Does your car ever get that stale smell…?

If so, you might want to try out the hack you’re going to see in the following video.

A TikTokker named Ovet posted a video on the social media platform and showed folks how a simple air conditioning tweak in their cars might be the key to fixing their smelly cars.

Ovet bought a $4 can of ArmorAll FreshFX spray and headed out to a Honda.

He told viewers they should turn the AC off and spray the air freshener directly into the AC vents.

Ovet suggested that folks should then crank their AC to the highest setting to spread the goodness around.

Ovet let the AC run for a bit and he also sprayed the freshener into vents near the windshield wipers after he popped his hood.

He suggested rolling down your car windows for ten minutes to let air circulate.

This sounds like a great idea!

Here’s the video.

@ovet_reynoso If you have nasty smelling car vents heres the fix 🥳👍🏼 ♬ original sound – Ovet Reynoso

And this is what viewers had to say on TikTok.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual isn’t having any luck.

And this person chimed in.

Get out there and fix that smelly car of yours!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁