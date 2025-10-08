A Food Reviewer Shared A Hack For Getting A $9 Bag Of Food From Eataly

This sounds like one hell of a deal!

A woman who reviews food on TikTok posted a video on the social media platform and told viewers how she scored almost $100 worth of food from Eataly for under $10.

The TikTokker said she uses an app from Eataly called “Too Good To Go” to get food from restaurants that would otherwise be thrown out.

She said she paid $8.70 for the bag of groceries featured in her video, and she estimates that the retail cost would be around $100.

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “Not gatekeeping this because hundreds of people already fight for these bags…For good reason.”

That’s a serious SCORE!

Check out the video.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And this individual was impressed.

Who doesn’t love cheap food?!?!

