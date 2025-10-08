October 8, 2025 at 10:55 am

A Food Reviewer Shared A Hack For Getting A $9 Bag Of Food From Eataly

by Matthew Gilligan

woman with a bag of groceries

TikTok/@foodwithale

This sounds like one hell of a deal!

A woman who reviews food on TikTok posted a video on the social media platform and told viewers how she scored almost $100 worth of food from Eataly for under $10.

woman with a bag of groceries

TikTok/@foodwithale

The TikTokker said she uses an app from Eataly called “Too Good To Go” to get food from restaurants that would otherwise be thrown out.

She said she paid $8.70 for the bag of groceries featured in her video, and she estimates that the retail cost would be around $100.

woman with a bag of food

TikTok/@foodwithale

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “Not gatekeeping this because hundreds of people already fight for these bags…For good reason.”

That’s a serious SCORE!

woman showing food items to viewers

TikTok/@foodwithale

Check out the video.

@foodwithale

Eataly ❤️ almost nothing had the price on it, but well worth $9 and the target value of $27 … probably $100 worth of msrp! Not gatekeeping this because 100s of people already fight for these bags…. For good reason #food #eats #newyork #hack

♬ Wes Anderson-esque Cute Acoustic – Kenji Ueda

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 09 07 at 6.16.38 PM A Food Reviewer Shared A Hack For Getting A $9 Bag Of Food From Eataly

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 09 07 at 6.16.53 PM A Food Reviewer Shared A Hack For Getting A $9 Bag Of Food From Eataly

And this individual was impressed.

Screenshot 2025 09 07 at 6.17.27 PM A Food Reviewer Shared A Hack For Getting A $9 Bag Of Food From Eataly

Who doesn’t love cheap food?!?!

