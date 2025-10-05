A Former Chili’s Employee Admitted How They Used To Steal From Customers. – ‘Some of the best nights were during Homecomings.’

Someone did folks dirty and they didn’t even hide it!

The person I’m referring to is named Crystal and she posted a video on TikTok and shared a story she saw on Reddit about how a worker used to take advantage of customers at their old job at a Chili’s restaurant.

Crystal talked about the Chili’s “2 for $20″ deal and said, “Here’s how it worked. The bill would usually come out to around $29 with the drinks and tax. And that’s the total before the promotion was applied.”

She continued,”Once the promotion was applied, it dropped the bill to about $23. And, honestly, most customers didn’t even notice that the promotion hadn’t been applied because they were either in a rush, didn’t want the change, or simply didn’t bother to check the bill.”

Crystal said that after the discount was applied, the worker took the extra $6 from each order.

She told viewers, “Some of the best nights were during Homecomings, when teenagers with cash that their parents gave them wanted to impress their dates and leave bigger cash tips on top of the $29.”

Check out the video.

