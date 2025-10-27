A Gym Goer Constantly Makes Loud Phone Calls During Workouts, So A Tenant Asked Her Politely To Be Quieter

Shared fitness centers have unwritten rules.

This woman goes to her building’s small fitness center regularly.

She noticed that a fellow tenant who goes to the same gym constantly makes loud phone calls.

When she tried to address it politely, the situation only seemed to get worse.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for asking a woman at my residential gym to stop talking loudly on the phone during her workout? I live in an apartment building that has a small residents-only fitness center. Recently, one of the new residents started coming in almost every time I’m there. She spends 45 minutes or more talking very loudly on the phone. While walking on the treadmill or sitting on the bench.

This woman struggles to focus because of the noise.

She wears headphones, so she doesn’t realize she’s basically shouting. Her conversations usually last the entire time she’s in the gym. On top of that, she sometimes laughs out loud or drops machine handles so they slam down with a loud crash. It makes it really hard for anyone else to focus.

She politely approached her, but got dismissed.

Most of the other residents are too shy to say anything. So I decided to politely ask her if she could finish her call after her workout. She completely ignored me and kept talking. The next time she came back, she behaved even more disruptively. It feels like she didn’t like my comment, and is now acting out on purpose.

So, now she’s wondering if what she did was wrong.

The administration doesn’t monitor the gym at all, since it’s just part of the building. There are no staff members around to enforce basic etiquette. I feel like I was polite and reasonable, since phone calls at full volume in a small shared space are disruptive. So, AITA for asking her to stop talking loudly on the phone in our small residential gym?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This person advises fighting fire with fire.

Lol. Here’s another petty revenge idea.

People are so creative with their suggestions.

This one mentions the air horn app.

Finally, short and straightforward.

Courtesy costs nothing, but its absence disrupts everyone.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.