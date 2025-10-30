A Homeowner Told A Stranger He Couldn’t Park In His Driveway To Go To A Neighbor’s Yard Sale, But The Guy Flipped Out On Him

Well, this is a bit of a head-scratcher…

AITA for calling the police on someone who parked in my driveway? “Last Saturday our neighbors had a yard sale. There was a decent amount of people that stopped by and they were fine parking in my neighbor’s driveway. We live on a very busy street, so parking on the road is a nuisance as there is no shoulder and people tend to drive well over the 35 MPH speed limit that is posted.

To be clear, it is very obvious that this is our driveway on our property. We do not share an easement with the neighbors, so this person purposely pulled into our driveway because the neighbor’s was full from other people at their yard sale. The way he was parked completely blocked both of our cars in so if we needed to get out, we couldn’t. About an hour into the sale, we noticed a car pull into our driveway. I asked my husband if he was expecting anyone and he said that he wasn’t so he went outside to see what they wanted. He saw the driver, a passenger and two children get out of the car and walk over to the neighbor’s yard sale.

My husband called out to the driver of the car and told him he can’t park there and to move his car. He told my husband that he had nowhere to park and the kids were with him and it was too dangerous to park on the street. My husband said he understood, but he needed to move the car out of our driveway. The man proceeded to argue with my husband until he finally told him to either move his car or we will call and have it towed. My husband came inside and asked me to call the non-emergency police line to see if someone could come out and ask the driver to move the car out of our driveway.

An officer arrived within 10 minutes and my husband explained the situation to him. The other driver began ranting at the officer about not having a safe place to park, and the officer told him that it didn’t matter, that he was on our property and he could either move the car or the officer would call to have him towed. The man started screaming curses at my husband and told him that if one of his kids got injured because he had to park in the road he was going to sue us.

My neighbors (the ones having the yard sale) came over and told us that we were jerks for making such a commotion over them being parked in our driveway. My husband explained that they were the ones having the yard sale, not us, and that he would have never allowed strangers to park in their driveway because it’s just rude. Now my neighbors are badmouthing us to all of our other neighbors. Some agree that we were in the right, but the ones to the immediate right of us are now being cold to us and telling us that we are insensitive and have no sense of community. AITA or should I have let it go and let the man park in my driveway?”

What kind of a person thinks it’s okay to park in someone’s driveway without their permission…?

