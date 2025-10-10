A Library Customer Was Accosted By A Woman Who Thought They Worked There, And Wanted Information About Where To Vote

This is an honest mistake, right?

I got asked, “Is this thing where I vote?” at the self-checkout in the library. “I used to work for my local library system. I quit a year ago for health reasons. This encounter happened about three weeks ago. So my business partner and I go to the library to have a meeting. We don’t have a physical business space and, at our stage of the business, everything’s going back into the business so renting somewhere to have meetings is currently out of the question. With the business meeting concluded, I decide to browse the stacks and, surprise, I find four books I want to borrow. I don’t recognize anyone at the service desk so I decide to use one of the self-service book check out machines.

As I’m standing there, I sense someone’s standing relatively close to me over my shoulder. I turn and there’s a fairly well dressed woman who’s probably 15 years my senior watching me. Thinking I’m holding her up, I glance to me left and right to see if the other machines are being used and am about to apologize when I realize no one else is waiting. I guess customer service mode kicks in at this point and I politely ask her if I was in her way. “No,” she said. “Is this thing where we vote? You’ll help me get my ballot, won’t you?” I stare at her for a minute. This is the library and it’s late September. Early voting is only available at the elections building right now. Satellite voting places—two other library branches (not the one we’re currently standing in) and two recreation centers—would be open in late October. (I knew this because I early voted at the Election Office two days prior to this encounter and the information from the website was fresh in my memory).

“No, ma’am,” I said. I hooked my thumb over my shoulder. “These things aren’t voting machines, they’re for checking out books. Early voting doesn’t start at [Branch Library] and [Branch Library] until October 26.” She looks embarrassed and a bit annoyed with me so I go back to what I was doing. After a minute she says, “But I need to vote!” I don’t turn around and keep scanning my books. She makes a huffing sound like she’s annoyed and/or frustrated. I feel bad for her but I also remember that I don’t work here anymore and am under no obligation to help her. “Well, the Elections office is open today for another hour,” I say.

“You’re very rude! Where’s your manager?” “I don’t work here.” She stood there, mouth open, while I turned, pointed to the information desk and said, “If you need more help the friendly staff here would be glad to help you. Bye!””

