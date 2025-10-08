A Live-Action Role Player Told An Angry Woman That An Event Was Going On At A Venue, But the Woman Ignored Them And Barged In Anyway

Let’s give it up for LARPers, folks!

No ma’am, the crying person in the elf costume is not the manager.. “Sometime last year, I attended a LARP (Live Action Role Playing) for the first time with a group of friends who had already been a part of it for a while. This particular LARP has been renting out a small venue for a few years, and meets there once a month. The people involved in the LARP (about 35 people) were the only people in the building, as it was later in the afternoon, and the person running it had picked up the keys from the owner before they arrived.

The LARP rules state that once the event starts, everyone should remain in character until the end. Anyone that needs to break character should head into the OOC (out of character) area, or do a special hand signal if it’s urgent and they need to break character immediately. This will be relevant later. I had severe social anxiety at the time (still do, but getting better) but I always thought LARPing would be fun, and the stories my friends told after every meet made me want to try it out. I made a character and by the time the LARP came around, I thought I was ready. I was not.

More and more people showed up, and by the time it started, I was a mess. I ended up behind the curtain in the OOC area multiple times in tears, and got to a point where I couldn’t continue because there was way too many strangers with established stories and character arcs, and I just couldn’t get a foothold without feeling like I was just in the way. Eventually one of my friends finds me in the OOC area and says it might be a good idea to step out for some fresh air. I agree, and we go outside. We sit outside and talk for a bit, when a car pulls up in the parking lot. We’re about an hour into the event at this point, so we figure someone just showed up super late. An older lady we didn’t recognize gets out of the car and starts walking our direction, clearly disgruntled about something.

She walks straight up to me (keep in mind, I am wearing formal wear, contacts, and elf ears; I’m also still very much in tears) and asks me, “Are you the owner of this place?” I tell her no, and my friend informs her that the owner isn’t in, and we have an event going on right now. That apparently wasn’t a good answer, because she decides to tell us her grievances anyway, and we continue to tell her that we can’t help her because we don’t work there. Eventually she gives up and decides to go inside to look for the manager. We try to tell her that’s a bad idea because she would be interrupting our event. She doesn’t seem to care, because she walks in anyway. I had already decided that I wasn’t going back in there, so we waited outside. About 5 minutes later, she storms back outside, gets in her car, and leaves.

According to a friend that stayed inside, everyone remained in character while she was talking to them. Originally they thought she was part of the LARP (there wasn’t supposed to be any outside interference, and there were many different characters with different backgrounds, so it wouldn’t be unheard of for a “normal human” character to be in the game), but she just kept getting angrier, and one of the administrators of the LARP eventually told her she needed to leave.”

