A Model Said That She And Other Plus-Size Models Are Struggling To Find Work Right Now

Are plus-size models being pushed out of the industry?

According to a model named Lynley, the answer is YES.

She posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about what she’s seeing in terms of how things are changing in her profession.

Lynley said bluntly, “The plus-size models are going extinct.”

She explained, “Things ebb and flow, and there’s always some kind of middle ground. But what we’re seeing right now is severe. Brands that used to hire size 18 models like me are hiring size 14. We’re seeing plus-size brands hire girls that aren’t even plus-size that they’re clipping into clothes, you know?”

Lynley added, “Brands continuously will launch extended sizing and then discontinue it because they say it doesn’t do well. But the consistent thing is that they don’t put the same amount of marketing and effort into those initiatives as they do into straight sizes—especially when the consumer base is always telling people, ‘We literally want what the skinny ******* wear. We just want it in our size.’”

She continued, “I’m grieving my career, but I’m grieving the fact that this career always fulfilled something that I needed as a kid. I needed to see someone that looked like me. That would have changed my mentality, that would have changed my brain, that would have changed my life. And I’m just heartbroken that we’re taking so many steps back.”

Here’s the video.

And this is what folks said on TikTok.

This viewer shared a story.

Another individual weighed in.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Oh well. Nothing lasts forever.

