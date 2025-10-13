A Mom Lets Her Kids Eat As Much Halloween Candy As They Want. – ‘I have never seen more people afraid.’

Why wasn’t my mom doing this when I was growing up?!?!

A mom named KC posted a video on TikTok and shared her unique philosophy about her kids and Halloween candy.

KC told viewers that she lets her kids eat as much candy as they want the night of Halloween and following day.

She said, “I have never seen more people afraid of two, three days of candy in my life.”

Well, she has a point…

Check out the video.

Now take a look at what viewers had to say.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual spoke up.

And this viewer weighed in.

As far as parenting goes…to each their own!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁