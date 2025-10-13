October 13, 2025 at 2:55 pm

A Mom Lets Her Kids Eat As Much Halloween Candy As They Want. – ‘I have never seen more people afraid.’

by Matthew Gilligan

woman talking to tiktokkers

TikTok/@domesticblisters

Why wasn’t my mom doing this when I was growing up?!?!

A mom named KC posted a video on TikTok and shared her unique philosophy about her kids and Halloween candy.

woman talking to tiktok viewers

TikTok/@domesticblisters

KC told viewers that she lets her kids eat as much candy as they want the night of Halloween and following day.

woman talking about halloween candy

TikTok/@domesticblisters

She said, “I have never seen more people afraid of two, three days of candy in my life.”

Well, she has a point…

woman talking about halloween

TikTok/@domesticblisters

Check out the video.

@domesticblisters

Easy to remember easy to implement

♬ original sound – Kc Davis

Now take a look at what viewers had to say.

This person shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 09 06 at 8.08.50 AM A Mom Lets Her Kids Eat As Much Halloween Candy As They Want. I have never seen more people afraid.

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 09 06 at 8.09.01 AM A Mom Lets Her Kids Eat As Much Halloween Candy As They Want. I have never seen more people afraid.

And this viewer weighed in.

Screenshot 2025 09 06 at 8.09.14 AM A Mom Lets Her Kids Eat As Much Halloween Candy As They Want. I have never seen more people afraid.

As far as parenting goes…to each their own!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter