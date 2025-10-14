October 14, 2025 at 8:49 am

A Mom Said Her Young Daughter Broke A $1,600 Table At A Restaurant

by Matthew Gilligan

woman talking to tiktokkers

TikTok/@beautihut

Keep an eye on your kids, folks!

Or else you might end up having to deal with something like this…

A mom named Kathy posted a video on TikTok and talked about what happened when a visit to a restaurant with her young daughter went sideways in a hurry.

woman talking to tiktokkers

TikTok/@beautihut

Kathy was at a restaurant in New Jersey with her mom and her daughter when the incident took place.

She said she was standing in line when her daughter bumped into a table and the tabletop crashed on to the floor. The table weighed 110 pounds and smashed to pieces.

woman talking to tiktokkers

TikTok/@beautihut

Kathy said she was embarrassed by what happened and she claimed that the workers at the restaurant wouldn’t let her leave until she gave them her ID and her credit card information.

And this was no ordinary table, either…

The table cost $1,600.

Kathy said that she stayed at the restaurant for 20 minutes and helped clean up the mess.

woman talking to tiktok viewers

TikTok/@beautihut

Here’s the video.

@beautihut

Broken table: $1600 – shame, embarssement, and mean girls robbing your dignity: priceless. I know I wasn’t put together and dolled up, but couldnt you have been just a bit kind? #meangirls #badbusiness #embarrassing #kidsoftiktok #momsoftiktok #needadvice #venting #rant #momlife #fyp

♬ original sound – Beautihut

People at the restaurant where the incident took place released a statement on Instagram and said that they never made Kathy stay at the location and that they didn’t charge her for the broken table.

Hmmmm…it seems like we have some mixed messages going on here…

And this is what TikTokkers said about this.

This person shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 09 06 at 9.14.35 AM A Mom Said Her Young Daughter Broke A $1,600 Table At A Restaurant

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 09 06 at 9.14.59 AM A Mom Said Her Young Daughter Broke A $1,600 Table At A Restaurant

And this TikTokker weighed in.

Screenshot 2025 09 06 at 9.15.15 AM A Mom Said Her Young Daughter Broke A $1,600 Table At A Restaurant

Keep an eye on your kids, folks!

Because it might cost ya…

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter