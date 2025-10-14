A Mom Said Her Young Daughter Broke A $1,600 Table At A Restaurant

Keep an eye on your kids, folks!

Or else you might end up having to deal with something like this…

A mom named Kathy posted a video on TikTok and talked about what happened when a visit to a restaurant with her young daughter went sideways in a hurry.

Kathy was at a restaurant in New Jersey with her mom and her daughter when the incident took place.

She said she was standing in line when her daughter bumped into a table and the tabletop crashed on to the floor. The table weighed 110 pounds and smashed to pieces.

Kathy said she was embarrassed by what happened and she claimed that the workers at the restaurant wouldn’t let her leave until she gave them her ID and her credit card information.

And this was no ordinary table, either…

The table cost $1,600.

Kathy said that she stayed at the restaurant for 20 minutes and helped clean up the mess.

Here’s the video.

People at the restaurant where the incident took place released a statement on Instagram and said that they never made Kathy stay at the location and that they didn’t charge her for the broken table.

Hmmmm…it seems like we have some mixed messages going on here…

And this is what TikTokkers said about this.







Because it might cost ya…

