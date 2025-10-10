A Mom Said That Her Daughter Told Her She Doesn’t Like Working Five Days A Week At Her Job

Welcome to the real world, kid!

A mom named Meredith posted a video on TikTok and told viewers that she was surprised by how her teenage daughter reacted to her job situation.

Meredith told viewers, “So yesterday my 16-year-old daughter goes to work and she frantically texts me when she gets there. She says, ‘Mom, I made a mistake. I read my schedule wrong. I have to work five days in a row. This is tragic.'”

She continued, “So I’m thinking to myself, sweet, sweet baby Jesus. Dear Lord. So I responded, ‘That’s good news because you want to buy a car. So you need all the money you can get.'”

Meredith said she asked her daughter how work was when she got home later…and her daughter told her she had put in her two weeks’ notice at work.

Meredith was shocked and her daughter responded by saying that “Nobody should have to work five days a week.”

The mom pressed her daughter and she admitted that she didn’t actually put in her two weeks’ notice, but that she thought it should be illegal for people to have to work five days in a row.

Meredith laughed and told her daughter, “Everybody works at minimum five days in a row. That’s life. Moving forward, you go to work every day and then you come home and you cry. Welcome to the real world, baby girl. This is tragic, sweet, sweet baby Jesus.”

Wait until she doesn’t live at home anymore and might have to work six or seven days a week…

