A Mom Showed The Nighttime Routine For Her And Her Night Owl Family

family getting ready for bed

TikTok/@emilyboazman

To each their own when it comes to how they deal with their kids, but this sounds pretty crazy to me!

A mom named Emily posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers her family’s unique nighttime ritual.

family in a kitchen

TikTok/@emilyboazman

In the video, Emily pointed out that her son threw a tantrum at 8:45 pm after they’d returned from a family walk.

At 8:55, Emily made dinner for her family and her kids chimed in about what they wanted to eat and how they wanted their food prepared.

After the LATE family dinner, Emily cleaned her bedroom.

At 9:28 pm, the family stood around in the kitchen and ate the food Emily prepared earlier.

mom with two daughters

TikTok/@emilyboazman

Emily and her husband cleaned up after everyone ate dinner and they loaded the dishwasher.

The couple then spent a little time in the kitchen talking.

Emily’s daughters spent some time on the couch watching a tablet.

Everyone then proceeded to bathe, brush their teeth, and Emily got into bed with her two daughters.

The kids were asleep by 12:18 am.

Emily then snuck out of the room and went to hang out with her husband in the kitchen.

The two headed for bed at 12:55 am.

Well, they have their own way of doing things!

mom in bed with two daughters

TikTok/@emilyboazman

Let’s take a look at the video.

@emilyboazman

Who else has a bedtime routine like ours? #nightowl #nightowls #familyvlog#bedtimeroutine

♬ original sound – Emily Boazman

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 09 01 at 4.39.19 PM A Mom Showed The Nighttime Routine For Her And Her Night Owl Family

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 09 01 at 4.42.30 PM A Mom Showed The Nighttime Routine For Her And Her Night Owl Family

And this TikTok user weighed in.

Screenshot 2025 09 01 at 4.39.45 PM A Mom Showed The Nighttime Routine For Her And Her Night Owl Family

Well, this is highly unusual…

