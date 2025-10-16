A Mom Talked About How Expensive It Is To Give Birth to Twins in the U.S.

Healthcare in the United States these days in no joke…

In fact, it’s pretty ugly for a lot of folks.

A Mom named Emily posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about how much she was quoted and how much she actually had to pay for medical bills after she gave birth to twins.

Emily told viewers she gave birth to twin girls five weeks ago and she said, “First and foremost, I decided to take it upon myself and look back at every single bill that I received over the course of my pregnancy and total what it costs to deliver twins in America.”

She said she was considered a high-risk pregnancy because she’s 36-years-old and she said the total cost for her healthcare over the course of 37 weeks of her pregnancy and her delivery was a whopping $120,527.51.

Thankfully, Emily has good healthcare coverage and she said, “I am very fortunate, I have great insurance, and I have a low deductible. So over the course of my pregnancy, out of pocket, I paid $2,038.70. Which I know is relatively good, but still $2,000 for something that is considered necessary and vital to the future of America is pretty significant.”

The TikTokker added that her twin girls were also billed. She explained, “Interestingly enough, my children also received bills for their delivery. So kinda funny, they’re not even able to blink yet, and they’ve already been billed more than the total cost of my student loans.”

Emily continued, “So Baby A received a bill. She was billed $15,124.55. And Baby B was billed $14,872.55. So I guess there was some sort of sibling discount. But the total cost that I owed from those two bills was $750, which is the cost of my deductible.”

The TikTokker further broke down the different charges, including her delivery and postpartum care being billed at $65,665.50.”

Yet another example of the state of healthcare in America…

