A Mom Told Her 7-Year-Old Son Why She Doesn’t Want Him To Play Roblox. – ‘You’re not doing a good job pleading your case.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Is Roblox safe for kids to play?

Well, that’s open for debate, but a mom named Marla posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers the conversation she had with her son about the popular video game.

In the video, Marla told her son, “Number one, Roblox is made up of a bunch of different games, and there are people who create those games like players.”

She continued, “And they don’t always have the best interests of little kids in mind. There’s some content on there that’s suggestive.”

Marla then told her son that Roblox has some “addictive” qualities and that there’s no end to the games.

She explained, “It just keeps going and going and going. Whereas, if it had a closed loop and the game ended, and it was like, good job, you’re finished.”

Marla’s son told her he still wanted to play Roblox, but he admitted that there are some scary games on there.

She told him, “You’re not doing a good job pleading your case.”

Check out the video.

I’ve gotten 2 emails in the last week about class action lawsuits against Roblox…. What I said here just scratches the surface. #roblox #nomoreroblox #parentsoftiktok #videogames

Now let’s see what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual spoke up.

And this viewer chimed in.

A lot of parents are cracking down on Roblox these days.

