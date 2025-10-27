A New Bride Was Confronted By Someone She Didn’t Know at Her Own Wedding, And They Thought She Was the Caterer

Folks, this is a funny story!

Mistaken for a caterer at my own wedding party. “My wedding party was very informal. We wore sports jerseys. A lot of family and friends of family came, including a batch of people that I didn’t even know, which got a little weird because we still only personally invited everyone and told everyone to let us know if they have a plus one and it would be fine for us to invite them. This is so we could track catering expenses and space concerns.

It was a rough day and I was very limited in support and was taking care of most set up and issues myself in a party of roughly 80 people. It felt more like work than a party. The time finally came where I could rest when issues were taken care of, about halfway through the party. The sun was beginning to set. I sat down in the corner and wiped the sweat off my face and looked over at the food. Everyone had eaten except me so I was ready to finally dive into the food I paid for.

Some woman I never met in her late 20s asked me to bring a plate for her kids. Me: “I’m sorry ma’am. I want to bring some stuff for my wife and start eating myself.” Lady: “Oh, caterers can bring their family to events like this?” Me, somewhat confused at her response: “The caterers here are a family business. So sort of.” Lady: “Is it inappropriate for you to eat food someone else paid for?”

Me, confused even further but giving a chuckle: “I paid for it. I’m sorry, who did you come here with?” Lady: “Oh really? You must be the party planner. Are you a friend of the groom’s? I was invited by the groom. I’m F” Me, chuckling again: “No, I’m the groom.” Lady: “Oh I’m sorry! How embarrassing! You’re the groom! Hey nice to meet you” Me: “I sent invitations by name but we also requested feedback for the plus invitations. I don’t believe I sent you an invitation. I think everyone invited more people than we initially wanted.” Lady: “Uh oh. Am I and my kids okay to be here? I’m actually sister’s friend’s friend. They said it was okay.” Me: “oh yes that will be perfectly fine. We have much more food than I had thought. It won’t be an issue. Nice to meet you” I came to the table with my wife and her grandmother and we finally ate. My wife to me: “Girl, you flirting with all the ladies at our wedding party or what?” I know that a plus one of a plus one that was uninvited is generally uncool, but there was no need to stress it. Everyone had a good time and there was actually too much food.”

