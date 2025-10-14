A New Profile Picture Scam Is Going Around, And This TikTokker Explained How She Almost Fell Victim To It

Another day, another scam…

A woman named Jen took to TikTok to warn viewers to beware of a scam that she almost fell for.

Jen said she received a random message and the sender asked if they could use her profile photo for an art project.

She took a look at the page of the person who sent her the message, saw it had a lot of paintings and drawings on it, and thought it seemed like everything was on the up-and-up.

Jen told the person that they could use her profile picture…

And then things got weird…

Jen told viewers, “They thanked me and said once the project was done, I’d get a copy and a commission. Then they asked for my full name and email so their client could send me an e-check. They said they didn’t need my bank information, just my name and email.”

She thought this was unusual, so she responded by saying that she knew they were trying to pull a scam on her.

Jen check back again a short time later and saw that the profile had disappeared.

She told viewers, “Today I got two more messages from different people asking the same thing. So heads up, guys. Be careful.”

Take a look at the video.

Now let’s see what folks said about this on TikTok.

Keep your eyes peeled, friends…scammers are everywhere!

