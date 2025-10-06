A Pilot Talked About The Meaning Of The Double Dings You Hear On Flights

Have you ever wondered what those ding sounds mean when you’re flying on a plane?

Well, if so, today is your lucky day!

A pilot named Pete was nice enough to post a video on TikTok and explain what the deal is!

Pete responded to a viewer who asked, “What are the dings overhead when we are climbing after takeoff? Those scare me. I know you are alerting the flight attendants about something but what?”

The pilot said those dings let the flight attendants know that the plane has gone above or below 10,000 feet and is part of all pilots’ “sterile cockpit” policy.

The sterile cockpit policy is designed to help pilots focus and to avoid distractions.

Pete said, “So they double ding the flight attendants, let them know, ‘hey, we’re no longer in sterile cockpit.’ It signifies when the flight attendants are usually clear to get up out of their seats, start their service and do all of that stuff.”

Here’s the video.

And this is what folks said on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

And now you know!

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.