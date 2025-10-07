A Postal Worker Was Throwing Away Mail In A Dumpster Instead Of Delivering It, And Somebody Caught Them In The Act. – ‘He’s emptying what’s in the back. Don’t tell me this is legal.’

People aren’t gonna like this!

A woman posted a video on TikTok and showed a U.S. Postal Service worker up to no good…

And that’s an understatement!

The text overlay on the video reads, “Federal crime happening right before my eyes!”

The video then shows a man walking bins of mail from a USPS truck…

And throwing it all into a dumpster!

The TikTokker who shot the video said, “This mailman is dumping people’s mail in the dumpster. I can’t make this up. He is dumping mail. Federal mail in the dumpster, and looking around while he’s doing it. This gotta be a crime of some sort. Oh my god.”

The TikTokker then said, “People mail their checks, bills. He had two in the front and now he’s emptying what’s in the back. Don’t tell me this is legal, please don’t tell me this is what y’all do to get rid of mail. And he looking around to make sure people ain’t looking.”

She added, “Oh my God. I can’t believe this. And keep looking to make sure ain’t nobody looking. Well, I’m looking, baby. I’m looking real good. I can’t believe you. I cannot believe you.”

That’s not good…

Take a look at the video.

And here’s what folks had to say.

This person asked a question.

This individual shared their thoughts.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

That’s not a good look for the U.S. Post Office…

