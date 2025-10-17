A Renter Found A Bunch Of Money Stashed In The Wall Of His Apartment

This sounds like some mafia-type stuff!

A man named Adrian posted a series of videos on TikTok and showed viewers the unexpected discovery he stumbled upon in his apartment…

In short, Adrian found a bunch of money stashed in the walls!

Adrian peeled the paint back on one of the walls in his apartment it was filled with $50 bills.

The TikTokker said he thought there was more hidden money, but he didn’t want to totally rip up the walls.

Adrian said that he thought there must be more money stashed in the walls.

He told viewers, “I don’t know if you could tell, but, the walls are super patched up,” he says.

He added, “I’m not gonna break all my walls but, if there’s money in that hollow spot, there’s probably money in all these.That’s exactly how it was where I had the other hole.”

Take a look at the video.

Adrian posted a follow-up video and said that he dig some more digging around, but he only found money in the first stop he looked.

But he was still curious…

He said, “I’m just super curious about one spot because this spot was a big air bubble. You see all the wrinkles?”

Adrian continued, “When it rained one time it was big air bubble. I’m talking all this and we just flattened it out. So I’m thinking if there’s money somewhere, it might be there. I just don’t wanna make a bunch of holes for nothing because I spent a lot already at Best Buy and this is all I have left.”

Who knows what kind of treasures are hidden in old walls out there…

