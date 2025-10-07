A Restaurant Customer Was On Her Way To The Restroom, But Two Fellow Diners Thought She Worked There And Asked If The Restroom Was For Employees Only

Folks, are you ready to chuckle?

Well…you’re in the right place!

The woman who wrote this story on Reddit was the victim of a case of mistaken identity, but she got a kick out of it and decided to share it with all of us.

Check out what happened!

I don’t work at this restaurant. “Me (34F), my fiancee (42M) and some friends went out to dinner last night at a local spot. All of the staff has on a black t-shirt with the restaurant name on the back of it. Two girls catch me on my way out of the restroom and say, “is that bathroom for everyone or just for you, you know, employees?”

They were WAY OFF.

I was wearing a pair of jeans and a red sweatshirt that I believe said American Eagle on it. I started laughing and said “I work at a hospital, I don’t work here” and they were so embarrassed. We kept making jokes about it for the rest of dinner. We’d say “I’m gonna go to the employee bathroom now”.”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person chimed in.

Another individual spoke up.

She should’ve just played along and told them they weren’t allowed to use the bathroom as a joke.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.