A Salesperson Kept Getting Taken Advantage Of By A Customer Who Wanted To Buy Items Cheaper On Amazon, So They Finally Told Him They’d Only Help Him If He Was Going To Buy From Them

If you’ve ever been in any kind of sales position, you’ve most likely had to deal with customers like this guy before…

Someone who wants to get all the info about all the products so they can then turn around and buy them cheaper from somewhere else.

It’s pretty frustrating…and this salesperson had to deal with a character like that.

Check out what happened in this story from Reddit!

Using Me for Information then Shopping Online. “I’m a commission-based sales person employee. We sell pretty niche items in my shop but we have a solid customer base. Every so often, however, we will get a “customer” who wants the information we have about these products but doesn’t want to buy them from us. Amazon or eBay are often cheaper, so I understand trying to save money. What I don’t understand is interactions like this. We had a customer in the store. Not old, but a little older. Guy saw me when he entered and made a beeline for me. Customer: “Hi, I have a lot of questions about your product. It’s part of a hobby that I’m REALLY interested in getting started in!”

Well, that’s pretty annoying.

Fast-forward about 20 minutes. I’ve been stuck with this man for 20 minutes, answering countless questions. Every now and then whenever I ask if he wants to start with any specific product, he’ll get slightly cagey or say something along the lines of “Oh, I have to think about.” Another 10 minutes pass and he asks me the prices for all of our basic introductory products. I help him and ask him if he’s all set to either purchase something or if he would like some time to think it over by himself. Nope. He wants my undivided attention for even longer. More time passes, more questions, and he’s still being oddly dodgy about “pulling the trigger”.

Come on, man!

It’s been 30 minutes now. I’m not being pushy, I’ve even tried to separate from him so I can help someone else. It’s clear to me he’s not interested in buying and I’ve given him a lot of time and attention. Finally, he tells me he needs to think more about it and leaves. No problem. A little scummy to take up that much of my time to ask questions you can Google, but whatever. Two weeks pass. He’s back. He singles me out and heads right to me. He needs accessories for the stuff he bought. The stuff he bought is indeed our product. I asked him which of my coworkers helped him find it since it wasn’t me.

What?!?!

“Oh, I got it from Amazon. It was like 5% off there!” Then, he begins to ask me more questions about the accessories. And the conversation begins to flow exactly as it did before. Busiest season of the year and this man wants to take up as much of my time as possible without making a purchase. Finally I ask him “are you prepared to pick any of these things up today?” He gets that same look on his face. “Oh, no. I need to think about it.”

They were just about done with this guy.

I tell him whenever he’s ready to check out, I’ll gladly help him. In the meantime, the shop is pretty busy and there are a lot of other customers that need help getting their stuff today. “Well, I just have a few more questions. They’ll be quick!” This turns into another 10 minutes. I answer the last of his questions. He thanks me, then leaves. A week later, he comes back (again) and is looking for even more accessories to go with the other accessories he ordered from Amazon.

Here’s the deal, dude.

At this point, I’m upfront when he comes to me for help. I let him know I’m happy to help, but I can’t keep giving him my undivided attention if he’s not here to shop. The internet has all of the information I have. It’s not fair to me or the other customers that I can’t help anyone who is actually there to buy things. “Wow. Fine. You won’t see me again.” I can’t stand it here…”

They need to ban that guy from the store forever!

