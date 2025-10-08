A Security Guard’s Uniform Is Similar To The Local Bus Company’s Uniforms, And They Constantly Get Asked Questions On Their Way Home From Work

If you wear a uniform for work, you never know what kind of situations you’ll find yourself in…

Just ask this security guard!

They took to Reddit to talk about they’re never really off-duty when they leave their job.

Check out what they had to say!

Blue collar worker… “I work in security. Our uniform is pretty standard, white shirt, clip on tie, cheap black trousers and… a navy blue soft shell jacket branded with a companies name beginning with ‘S’, which is the source of my woes!

Doh!

I use the bus to commute, and the company that provides the buses begins with ‘S’ and they where navy blue softshell jackets. You see where I’m going with this? The number of people who see the jacket and ask me bus times while I’m waiting for a bus is insane! The rest of my uniform is different, and I’m usually stood holding a carrier bag, earphones in and vaping.

Sorry, I can’t help you!

People seem to get genuinely offended when I say “I don’t work here”, particularly if a bus is running late. It drives me crazy. End of a 12 hour shift, just wanting to get home, and I can get no peace.”

This guy needs to change his clothes before he heads home from work!

