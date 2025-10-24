A Shopper Forgot Their Money, So A Fellow Customer Bought Their Groceries For Them

A little act of kindness goes a long way…

And those aer words to live by!

Check out this wholesome story from Reddit, we think it’ll inspire you!

Customer behind me in the grocery store paid for my groceries. “I went up to the grocery store to snag a few staples, bread, milk, sandwich meat and cat food, plus a couple other items.

Doh!

It was my turn to pay and I did not have my card! I grabbed the wrong bag. I felt like such an idiot. I’m sure by this point my face is turning pink from embarrassment.

Wow!

Then the guy behind me in the line offered to pay for my groceries! It was around $25, thankfully not a steep total but still completely unexpected and I am still so grateful. I will do my best to pay it forward.”

Pay it forward, folks!

It’s good for the soul!

