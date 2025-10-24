October 24, 2025 at 1:35 pm

A Shopper Forgot Their Money, So A Fellow Customer Bought Their Groceries For Them

by Matthew Gilligan

people in line at a grocery store

Shutterstock/Reddit

A little act of kindness goes a long way…

And those aer words to live by!

Check out this wholesome story from Reddit, we think it’ll inspire you!

Customer behind me in the grocery store paid for my groceries.

“I went up to the grocery store to snag a few staples, bread, milk, sandwich meat and cat food, plus a couple other items.

Doh!

It was my turn to pay and I did not have my card!

I grabbed the wrong bag. I felt like such an idiot. I’m sure by this point my face is turning pink from embarrassment.

Wow!

Then the guy behind me in the line offered to pay for my groceries!

It was around $25, thankfully not a steep total but still completely unexpected and I am still so grateful.

I will do my best to pay it forward.”

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 10 05 at 3.06.37 PM A Shopper Forgot Their Money, So A Fellow Customer Bought Their Groceries For Them

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 10 05 at 3.06.51 PM A Shopper Forgot Their Money, So A Fellow Customer Bought Their Groceries For Them

And this Reddit user chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 10 05 at 3.07.00 PM A Shopper Forgot Their Money, So A Fellow Customer Bought Their Groceries For Them

Pay it forward, folks!

It’s good for the soul!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter