October 24, 2025 at 10:55 am

A Shopper Was Nervous Ordering Meat From A Butcher’s Counter For The First Time

by Matthew Gilligan

Doing anything for the first time can be a big nerve-wracking…

Even if it’s something like buying meat at a deli counter for the first time!

That’s what happened to a TikTokker named Olivia and she posted a video to share her thoughts.

In the video’s text overlay, Olivia wrote, “Everyone here knows this is my first time ordering steak from the raw meat counter.”

The video showed her walking through a grocery store holding a package of meat.

Her text overlay continued, “They’re all talking about how I looked so stupid asking for a 1/2 pound of grass-fed skirt steak.”

Olivia added, “She’s never bought steak before they all chant in unison.”

She might be just a tad bit paranoid…

Let’s take a look at the video.

@oliviamlynn

I’m just a girl

♬ original sound – 🤓

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person offered their support.

Another individual weighed in.

And this viewer spoke up.

You never forget your first time…

Ordering meat!

