A Store Failed To Take Down An Expired Sale Sign, So An Amish Couple Took Advantage And Filled Their Carts With 250 Candy Bars

Retail jobs are often filled with long stretches of boredom, broken up by sudden bursts of chaos.

That’s exactly what happened when an Amish couple stumbled across an outdated sale tag and decided to make the most of it.

Soon a slow shift turned into a candy-buying marathon.

Amish family and 250+ candy bars I was attending self-checkout like usual, and this particular day was dead. Absolutely dead, probably because of Fat Tuesday—Mardi Gras and whatnot. Being bored out of my mind, I was doing everything I could to keep occupied until an Amish couple gently approached me.

They let him know that there was an outdated sale sign still on the floor.

He and his wife asked me about a sale tag he brought to me from the nearest check lane, which was a buy 5 get 5 free deal on a wide variety of single-serving Hershey products. Thing was, the sale tag was an expired sale—from three weeks ago. And nobody had said or done anything to change it at all!

So he lets them know the store’s policy and the retail worker goes to retrieve their manager.

I apologized and first let the sweet couple know that it was an expired sale, and our general rule in the store was that if the tag was still up, we had to honor the price—as long as we got permission to do it. They nodded in understanding and patiently waited while I made a few calls left and right to get permission from the manager on duty.

But when they get the go-ahead, they really take advantage of the opportunity.

When I gave the couple an enthusiastic thumbs-up, the wife grabbed a large cart and started gathering boxes of candy bars from the candy island and the candy shelves from the nearest check lane! Amused, I stood by and watched until they flagged me over again and asked if we had any more of x, y, and z.

This bored retail worker decides to just pitch in to help their shift go by faster.

With nothing to do, I offered to help them gather candy bars from the rest of the unoccupied lanes. I wasn’t expecting them to buy out a great percentage of our stock of candy bars, but that’s exactly what they did. Because the sale was expired, I offered to personally check them out as well because I knew I would be needing a few overrides here and there due to the limit on how much we can coupon off.

This task was quite time consuming, so luckily these particular customers were patient.

It took several transactions to get through the whole thing, and I spent about an hour or so counting all the candy along with the couple and couponing it off. I had to do it in batches of 10 and coupon off 5, as it made things easier with my learning disability. And they were the most patient people in the world, I swear! I thanked them profusely, and they were extremely pleased with how I was able to make it all happen.

The manager didn’t even seem to mind either.

The one manager for GM, who we’ll call E, was really happy to be getting rid of all of the candy and had no issue at all doing the overrides for me.

Soon the retail worker learned the motive behind this frantic candy buying.

After the whole candy bonanza, it turned out that the couple’s children were going to get married, and it’s apparently a common tradition for them to buy a ton of candy bars and give one to e v e r y o n e in their family. “Everyone gets a candy bar!” the husband said with a big nod and a grand smile. I loved the way he said it.

This couple’s family tradition made the whole ordeal feel worth it for this retail worker.

This story just goes to show that the strangest retail moments often turn into the most heartwarming ones.

