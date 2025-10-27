A Store Worker’s Manager Wouldn’t Stop Giving Them a Hard Time About Everything They Did at Work, And They Finally Insulted Him And Walked Out On The Job

When you gotta go, you gotta go.

That’s true for a lot of things in life, and a job that you just can’t stomach anymore is one of them.

Check out how this Reddit user handled a job situation that went from bad to worse.

Lost my job of 6 years after standing up to my manager. “Deserved to be fired for that, but, it was so worth it. For once I stood up for myself and didn’t let someone walk all over me. I’ve been working at this store for 6 years, I’ve busted my *** constantly came in on days off, stayed late, helped other departments. After a year I was asked to be promoted to Department Manager, but, I declined I had school and they couldn’t work around my hours.

They were highly regarded at this store.

That was disappointment, but, they got over it. They never let me forget a spot was open and anytime I wanted I had the job. Last year our old co-manager left and a new one came in; M. I don’t know what I did, but, M truly and earnestly couldn’t stand me. From the very moment he met me he didn’t like me.

Ugh…

Everything I did was wrong, and nothing could go right. He criticized me for every little thing, he insulted me, he cut my hours or scheduled me for times I had school and refused to change them till the last minute. A month ago a spot opened up in Electronics. The old DM was finally retiring, and the Entertainment Zone Manager wanted me to take his place as DM. Everything was going as planned, I was going to get my promotion to a department in which I truly wanted to work in. Then disaster strikes, and M writes me up for something incredibly minor. I left a ladder unattended on the floor. That’s an instant write up now, M tells me. M then walks me to personnel and writes me up.

This was a big disappointment.

He has a faint smile on his face “You know that you can not be given a promotion with a coaching in the system, right?” and that dread hits me. I just lost the chance of being promoted because of that. I ask M if theres any chance he could overlook it just this once. He frowns and tells me “No, you’re lucky you weren’t fired for that. Someone could have climbed on that ladder and gotten hurt or worse.” The next day I was called into the admin office for a performance review. I was given a very poor review. M says I’m unmotivated, carefree, rude, and not putting forth any effort to do my job and thats why I left the ladder on the floor. I left it because I “don’t care about the job, or the customers and only care about myself.” He then says they were eagerly awaiting me to be promoted, but, since I’ve proven I could not handle being a manager they’re passing me over for promotion. I was so mad, I wanted to cry, I wanted to rage, I just gave up and accepted it. What else could I do?

Others knew this wasn’t right.

I told my DM and he pretty much says “You’re getting screwed. I’d just transfer ASAP. That’s a bunch of bull ****, don’t lay down and take it”. I should have transferred, but, I needed that job as the nearest store was half an hour away. Oh well. It all came to a crashing conclusion when the SM gave me a huge project to do. It took me a couple days and a ton of hours, but, I got it down while the DM was on vacation. I worked hard on it, and it showed.

This guy really had it out for them.

M walks over and says “No, no that’s ugly. It’s a mess. Everything is wrong. You clearly have no idea what you’re doing. This is a complete disaster and frankly I’m sick of you not doing what I ask. I want you to update your career preferences. I’m moving you to cart pusher. That’s the only thing I can see you doing correctly. Of course you know you’ll get hours slashed and a 2 dollar pay cut, right?” I asked him what I did wrong, and he just says “If you don’t what you did wrong, then that’s on you. I shouldn’t have to baby you and guide your hand. I’m honestly shocked they hired you in the first place. Ever since I’ve been here you have done nothing correctly. You can’t even zone correctly, how hard is it to pull everything forward? Apparently for you thats impossible and to think they wanted you to be DM. You’ll never be a manager, ever. Not in this store at least”.

It was time to walk away.

I lost hope, and threw my badge down, and told him to go to hell, and pretty much let it rip. Called him all manner of names, and then walked out.”

When it’s time to quit a toxic job, you feel it deep in your soul!

