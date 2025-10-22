A “Talking Over” Moment At A Party Has A Friend Left Feeling Very Disrespected, And A Friendship Hanging In The Balance

Have you ever had that awkward moment where you’re in a group, telling people something, and suddenly it seems like everyone stopped listening?

It doesn’t feel great, but it is pretty common, right?

Maybe not. Maybe I’ve just been too patient about it up until now.

Check out this story and judge for yourself.

AITA? told my friend he doesnt need everyones attention I (22F) went to a social gathering this weekend. I invited another one of my buddies. There were about fifteen of us total sitting around having beers. At this point, there’s a couple of different side conversations going on between everyone.

So, yanno, a party.

During this, somebody had mentioned that they had visited an amusement park recently. A few people joined into that topic to talk about the park while a couple other side conversations continued. My friend who I invited along (23M) started to tell a story about the last time he had visited the park. Me and another friend next to me were paying attention, waiting for him to tell us what happened, but once he heard the side conversations start back up, he stopped.

But the ghost of this story lingered.

There was a quiet moment about a minute later, and he started to tell the story from the beginning, but the side conversations started back up. I told him, it’s okay, the two of us are listening. He sighed and just said never mind, and that he forgot what he was gonna say anyways. I didn’t want to pry so I let it go.

And just when they thought it was dead…

The rest of the night went smoothly. The next morning, my friend texted me thanking me for the invite, but saying that my friends were “super ******* rude” and that he didn’t want to hang with them again. He told me it really bothered him that “no one cared about what he had to say” I told him that wasn’t true, me and my other friend did care, and we were listening to him. He said it was inconsiderate for everyone else to speak over him.

It seemed to cut pretty deep.

I told him that I understand that he felt like people were brushing him off, but there were a decent amount of people there, and a lot of conversations going on. I told him I don’t think they were deliberately ignoring him and interrupting him, and that it’s a little unreasonable to expect fifteen different people to drop their conversation to listen to his story. He hasn’t responded since. AITA?

Let’s see what the comments have to say:

This is just kind of how this works.

It’s all about attention.

This is gonna happen, bruh.

Maybe he just hasn’t learned to deal with this yet – but it happens to everybody.

You gotta learn not to take it personally.

