A Target Shopper Was Mistaken For a Worker By a Pushy Woman Who Wanted Help Finding Lipstick

Has someone in a store ever mistaken you for an employee and asked you for help?

It’s happened to me once or twice, and it’s always a pretty amusing situation!

And it happened again, folks…

Check out what happened in this story from Reddit’s “I Don’t Work Here” page.

Scary lady needed lipstick. “Another Target tale. I was in the Cosmetics section looking for something. I was probably wearing jeans and a (not red) nerd shirt, so pretty obvious I didn’t work there.

Oh boy, this was gonna be interesting…

A rather stern looking older lady, the kind who seems like she’s terrorized a couple generations of kids, grandkids, nieces, and nephews with her wooden spoon, catches me as I’m passing by, locks her eyes on me, holds out a tube of lipstick, and says, “You find for me!” in a pretty thick accent. Rather than try to tell her I didn’t work there, which I’m not sure would have worked, I took the lipstick, read the brand, and handed it back to her.

Go over there…

I looked down the aisles until I found that brand of lipsticks, then waved her over and pointed them out to her. She looked a little miffed that I didn’t find that exact shade for her, but hey, I’d done my good deed for the day. It still makes me chuckle every time I go in Target though.”

That lady wanted her lipstick come hell or high water!

