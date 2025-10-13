October 13, 2025 at 4:55 am

A TikTokker Asked Viewers If It’s Okay For Customers To Sit At A Bar And Not Order The Hard Stuff

by Matthew Gilligan

woman talking about bars

TikTok/@jessiesworld27

Is it okay to sit at a bar and not order an alcoholic beverage?

That’s the big question of the day, friends!

A woman named Jessie posted a video on TikTok and asked viewers what they thought about this.

woman talking to tiktokkers

TikTok/@jessiesworld27

Jessie asked viewers, “So I don’t want to be loud, but can you stitch this if you’re a bartender of if you’ve been a bartender before?”

She continued, “Is it rude to go into a restaurant that has a bar and sit at the bar and not order alcohol?”

woman talking about bars

TikTok/@jessiesworld27

Jessie continued, “If you just order food, but you leave a really nice tip, but you don’t order alcohol. Do they get ****** off?”

She added, “This is one of my random intrusive thoughts that keeps me up at night. I need an answer.”

woman talking to tiktokkers

TikTok/@jessiesworld27

Here’s the video.

@jessiesworld27

I need to knowwwwww

♬ original sound – Jess 🧿 Aka SashaBaron35 🥰

And this is how viewers reacted.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 09 06 at 8.30.51 AM A TikTokker Asked Viewers If Its Okay For Customers To Sit At A Bar And Not Order The Hard Stuff

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 09 06 at 8.31.02 AM A TikTokker Asked Viewers If Its Okay For Customers To Sit At A Bar And Not Order The Hard Stuff

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 09 06 at 8.31.13 AM A TikTokker Asked Viewers If Its Okay For Customers To Sit At A Bar And Not Order The Hard Stuff

Take care of your servers, fam!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter