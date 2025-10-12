A TikTokker Shared A Viral Antipasto Salad Recipe That’s Absolutely Mouthwatering

As an antipasto lover, I’m pretty excited about this!

A woman named Nicole posted a video on TikTok and she was nice enough to share the recipe for a delicious-looking antipasto salad.

Nicole said, “I gotta admit, I’m kind of shocked that people really wanted the recipe for this. But it’s really simple and I really hope you guys try it and enjoy it. It’s something that you can bring to any gathering.”

She added, “I hope this salad brings as many new friends to you as it does to me.”

Nicole laid out the process step-by-step.

First, put lettuce at the bottom of the container of your choice.

Next, layer meat like salami and capicola, and top it with tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and basil.

Nicole then added peppers, onions, and pickled scapes to the top.

Finally, she added black pepper, olive oil and balsamic glaze.

Yummy!

Take a look at the video.

This looks like a delicious treat for a cookout or a party!

