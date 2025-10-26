October 26, 2025 at 8:48 am

A TikTokker Shared How She Makes Money On The Side While She Takes Tropical Vacations. – ‘Charge $120 per photo. I bet you have thousands of pictures.’

by Matthew Gilligan

How would you like to make money for doing just about nothing…?

Sign us up!

A TikTokker named Alexandra does it, and she took to the social media platform to tell viewers how she does it!

Alexandra told viewers, “I’m 25 years old, and I’m making $12,000 being in Aruba right now. I can’t make this **** up.”

The TikTokker said she takes photos on her vacation and then sells them.

She said, “Charge $120 per photo. I bet you have thousands of pictures of your food and drinks sitting in your camera roll.”

She continued, “Every single company needs photos, and you have no idea how much they are willing to pay.”

Alexandra added, “Everyone’s overthinking this. Send it to as many companies as you want. There is no limit. And whatever money you’re making, it’s not gonna change what I’m doing, because, there’s a billion companies in the world.”

It just might work…

Check out the video.

charge $120 per photo!! i bet you have thousands of pictures of your food and drinks sitting in your camera roll. you do not need to be in the photos!! #thesleepymillionaire #traveltiktok #travellife #traveljob #ugc #travelugc

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTok user chimed in.

Making money while on vacation does sound pretty appealing, don’t you think?

