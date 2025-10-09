October 9, 2025 at 2:55 pm

A TikTokker Turned Her Bathroom Into A “Chia Spa”

by Matthew Gilligan

TikTok/@growithjessie

When it comes to interior decorating, to each their own, right?

Of course!

But that being said, what you’re about to see is…unique.

A TikTokker named Jessie posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers the “chia spa” she’s growing in her bathroom.

TikTok/@growithjessie

Jessie told viewers that she initially wanted a “green bath” and so she smeared seeds across her bathtub.

The seeds began to grow in her bathtub, and that’s when Jessie decided she wanted a green sink, as well…

TikTok/@growithjessie

But she wasn’t done yet!

Next, the TikTokker moved on to the toilet.

Jessie said she sprayed her bathroom daily to make sure everything was growing.

Wow…

TikTok/@growithjessie

Check out the video because there’s A LOT more of this project and it’s really, really cool!

Go on! We promise it’s awesome.

@growithjessie

42 days ago I decided to take a green bath…this is the full story

♬ original sound – growithjessie

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This viewer weighed in.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTok user asked a question…

Well, this is certainly…interesting…

