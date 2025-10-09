A TikTokker Turned Her Bathroom Into A “Chia Spa”

When it comes to interior decorating, to each their own, right?

Of course!

But that being said, what you’re about to see is…unique.

A TikTokker named Jessie posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers the “chia spa” she’s growing in her bathroom.

Jessie told viewers that she initially wanted a “green bath” and so she smeared seeds across her bathtub.

The seeds began to grow in her bathtub, and that’s when Jessie decided she wanted a green sink, as well…

But she wasn’t done yet!

Next, the TikTokker moved on to the toilet.

Jessie said she sprayed her bathroom daily to make sure everything was growing.

Wow…

Check out the video because there’s A LOT more of this project and it’s really, really cool!

Go on! We promise it’s awesome.

@growithjessie 42 days ago I decided to take a green bath…this is the full story ♬ original sound – growithjessie

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This viewer weighed in.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTok user asked a question…

Well, this is certainly…interesting…

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.