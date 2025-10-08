A Woman Wrongly Accused Store Staff Of Stealing Her Bag, But CCTV Footage Exposed The Truth And Left Her Scrambling
People sometimes let emotions get the best of them in stressful situations.
One couple’s shopping trip turned into a wild accusation when a woman became convinced her missing bag had been stolen from the store.
But like many customers, she went about it all wrong.
Read on for the full story.
“You stole my purse!”
When I was 16, I worked as a salesman in an electronics retailer.
Pretty fun job, I usually enjoyed interacting with the customers.
Usually. This was not one of those times.
I was helping a couple that were after a new TV/home-cinema system. They bought the stuff, left, and that was that. Entirely uneventful.
But then things became eventful.
They returned. The man told us his wife had lost her bag, and since this was the only place they’d been, it was clearly here.
We checked the area I’d been talking to them, and nothing was there. Then I checked the lost & found—nothing. Nobody had handed anything in.
They seemed to be handling it well enough at first.
After hunting around the rest of the store failed to turn up anything, the manager told the customer that it didn’t seem to be here, but we’d keep an eye out and contact him if it turned up.
He thanked us and left.
Then the woman unleashed all her crazy.
Not five minutes later, his wife stormed up to the manager and entered into a tirade about how she’d definitely left the bag here, we’d obviously stolen it, and she was going to call the police.
She then stormed back out of the store, and my manager disappeared into the offices at the back of the store.
A couple of hours later, she’d followed through on her threat and contacted the police.
But this store wasn’t just going to let their name be dragged through the mud.
She came in with a PCSO and asked for the manager. My manager came out, with a huge smile on his face.
Turns out, the truth had been captured on camera.
It turns out he’d disappeared into the back rooms to hunt through the CCTV footage, and he gleefully showed the officer the footage of this woman walking out of the store WITH her bag.
And another shot from the car park of her getting into her car, still with the bag.
Never have I seen a man with such a look of glee on his face before or since. It was fantastic.
We later found out that they had found the bag under the seat in the car. She never did apologize.
Of course she didn’t.
What did Reddit think?
Many customers need to be reminded that they don’t have near as much power as they think they do.
Many customers have some pretty backwards logic.
Many retail employees seem to have been burned before.
Customers really have the audacity sometimes.
Once the footage was revealed, it left no more room for her wild accusations.
Customers will do just about anything but admit they’re wrong.
